Zubeen Garg as Rajya Sabha candidate?

Assam Congress leaders have proposed the name of state icon Zubeen Garg, as a candidate for Rajya Sabha. However, this assumes significance as Congress has created suspense by not clearly spelling out officially in this regard.

Two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam are already lying vacant after Congress leaders Bhubaneswar Kalita and Sanjay Singh resigned. Both, in fact, joined the BJP. The term of the third member, Biswajit Daimary of the BPF, will expire soon.

There is speculation that the APCC may back Zubeen, who has been outspoken in his opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, for one of the vacant seats in Assam.

Reportedly, the proposal has been offered by former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

“I have never been interested in politics. However, Rajya Sabha is a different matter. As per my knowledge, prominent candidates are sent to Rajya sabha. But, I haven’t decided yet…”, Zubeen said when asked about his decision.

Zubeen on Wednesday said that he will never join any political party amid speculations that a people-fronted political party will be floated in the political arena of Assam ahead of the 2021 election. The singing star also said that he will not sing any more jingles for political parties.