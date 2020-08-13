Zubeen Garg Attacked by Unidentified Miscreants

In an unfortunate incident, Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg has been attacked by unidentified miscreants on Wednesday night near Ganesh Mandir, Ganeshguri while returning home.

The singer was returning home from his studio at Zoo Road Tiniali when a car followed him and stopped his car at Ganeshguri. The vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 BY 0675 white Maruti Ciaz had surprisingly and shockingly crossed his vehicle and overturned towards him. The unidentified miscreants came out of their vehicle and started to abuse the singer verbally and passed derogatory remarks and also defamed with beer bottles towards Zubeen and his associates. While Zubeen tried to stop them they assaulted him and his driver and two PSOs which were provided by the government.

The incident took place during the time when the city is under a strict curfew and lockdown period at around 12:40 AM.