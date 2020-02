Assam icon Zubeen Garg has been admitted to Nemcare hospital this evening after collapsing while he was participating in a program at the Guwahati town club.

As per reports, the 48-year-old mega icon was suffering from lack of sleep and his eyes were reportedly puffy.

However, doctors told that although Zubeen is out of danger right now. Doctors had shifted him to ICU for proper surveillance.