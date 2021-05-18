Zubeen Garg, Other Artists Extend Help To COVID +ve Singer Arun Das, Wife

In a latest update in regard to the health of 90s popular Assamese singer Arun Das, the singer has been released from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, and music icon Zubeen Garg and Indian film actor Pabitra Rabha have come forward to extend their support to the singer and his wife Pinky Das.

The couple were detected with coronavirus.

Social media posts by the entertainment fraternity of the state informed that Zubeen Garg and Pabitra Rabha have offered their homes and food for the ailing couple. While singer Dikshu will be taking care of their medication.

The singer, who has given many hit songs in the ’90s, has no one to look after them when they are in utter need. Both the husband and wife were admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with no one to look after them.

The singer in a video message expressed his sadness saying that they have to consume hospital foods, the quality of which is very poor but there is no other option left as no one is there to provide them with healthy foods. Expressing that he wants to have ORS but they can’t as the hospital don’t provide and they don’t have any near and dear ones to provide them with the same.

It’s very unfortunate that a singer who is popular among the people has to face such circumstances in this time of crisis. No NGOs or individuals have even come up to help the couple who are lying neglected in hospital beds.

It’s even doubtful whether any doctor could identify him to provide him with better treatment.

Many of his hit songs are ‘Ketiyaba Ojanite’, ‘Tumi Janu Jana’, ‘Atori Atori’, ‘Mur Ei Morom’ etc.

It may be mentioned that Assam on Monday recorded the highest single-day death count with 92 fatalities, while, 6,394 new cases were registered in the state today.

The death rate of the state is now at 0.68 per cent with 2,271 Covid-related fatalities.

The deaths have been recorded from Kamrup Metro (26), Kamrup Rural (11), Sonitpur (7), Darrang (6), Cachar (5), Dibrugarh (5), Tinsukia (5). Barpeta (3), Nagaon (3), Nalbari (3), Sivasagar (3), Golaghat (2), Charaideo (2), Hojai (2), Jorhat (2), Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, South Salmara, and Udalguri all reported a single death each.

