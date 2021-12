Zubeen Garg to be Conferred with Sukafa Award, 2021

Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) to confer Sukafa Award, 2021 to Assam heartthrob Zubeen Garg.

The AJYCP announced this at the Sukafa Divas at Sonari on Thursday.

The award ceremony will be held in Guwahati, said General Secretary of AJYCP, Palash Sangmai.

ALSO READ: Former Assam Govt Employee Jyotiprasad Borah Dies at 76