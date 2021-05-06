Zubeen Garg Willing to Convert His Kahilipara House to COVID Care Center

With the number of beds in hospitals running out in Assam with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, heartthrob Zubeen Garg and his wife Garima Saikia Garg has come up with a warm proposal to the state government. The singer proposed to convert his two-storeyed building into a COVID Care Center.

Zubeen Garg’s house, if converted to a COVID Care Centre, will cater to the rising demand for beds for COVID-19 treatment.

This two-storeyed house of Zubeen Garg is situated at Kahilipara locality in Guwahati.

The announcement was made by Zubeen Garg’s wife – Garima Saikia Garg through her Instagram account.

Garima Saikia took to social media to make the announcement.

She said, “On behalf of Brindaban Supermart we would like to inform that the Assam Government/administration is invited to use our 2-storeyed house in Kahilipara (in Guwahati) as COVID Care Centre. Moreover, 2 trucks belonging to the Brindaban Theatre will be ever ready for COVID purposes.”

Notably, the COVID-19 woes in Assam, especially Guwahati, are on a rise with over a thousand cases being reported daily.