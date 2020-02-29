Zubeen is stable now: Garima

By Pratidin Bureau
The condition of singer Zubeen Garg is stable now, confirmed his wife Garima Saikia Garg on Saturday morning. Speaking to media this morning, Garima said that Zubeen needs some rest.

“Zubeen needs some rest. So it’s better for him if he stays in the hospital for some days,” said Garima adding, “He’s stable and conscious now and there are no restrictions on his diet.”

It may be mentioned here that the music composer-actor-lyricist suddenly fell ill at a function in Guwahati Town Club on Friday evening. He was immediately rushed to Nemcare Hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

