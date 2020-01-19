Zubeen not to shave until CAA is scrapped

Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg said that he would not shave until the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is scrapped. Taking part in the silver jubilee function of the Panther Club of Bohori in Barpeta on Saturday, the singer said, “I won’t shave my beard until the CAA is scrapped.”

Warning the BJP governments both in Assam and Centre that the democratic protests against the contentious law will continue until the act is scrapped, the singer said, “BJP has the money but the biggest weapon we Assamese people have is the regional sentiment.”

It may be mentioned here that that the singer has been vocal against the act and has taken part in various protests against it. He has been continuously criticizing the BJP government for bringing CAA.