Zubeen, Papon Set for Stage Performance in Bihu

Amid the COVID-19 fear, Assam gears up to celebrate Bohag Bihu and artists are preparing themselves to perform in the Bihu function.

Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg is also set to perform Bihu function after a gap of a year. The singer will perform at 20-25 programs across the state. “We are ready to perform in Bihu. I will do 20-25 stage shows and my first show unlike the other years will be at Kharghuli,” said Zubeen.

He further urged the people of the state to wear mask while coming out to watch Bihu programmes. “Last year I was not well and also the state along with the rest of the country was under lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. This year I wish that we could get out of this pandemic and urged people to wear mask and maintain COVID protocols,” added Zubeen.

Meanwhile, Zubeen fixed the rate for Bihu stage performance at Rs. 5-8 lakhs.

On the other hand, noted singer Angarag Papon Mahanta is eagerly waiting to perform at Bihu this year. “I am very excited for Bihu this year and will take up few shows as I haven’t performed in Bihu for few years in Assam. Last year the entire country was under the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and this year we should take protocols while performing and also urged the people to maintain the same,” said Papon.