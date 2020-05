Assam heartthrob singer Zubeen Garg arrived in Guwahati from Mumbai on Tuesday midnight. He along with his wife Garima Saikia Garg and two others were travelling by a bus from Mumbai.

Zubeen was stranded in Mumbai amid COVID-19 lockdown and started his return journey from Mumbai on May 8.

After their arrival, Zubeen, Garima and his associates went to Sarusajai quarantine centre for screening. They were later moved to Hotel Radisson Blu for quarantine.