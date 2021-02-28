1.08 Lakh Doubtful Voters Barred From Voting In Assam

Assam Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade on Saturday informed that the state has 1.08 lakh D or Doubtful voters who will not exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly elections starting from March 27 in three phases.

As per the data revealed by Khade, the numbers of D-voters have significantly decreased from 1.13 lakh last year to 1.08 lakh this year.

Doubtful voters are those persons who are identified during electoral roll revision as D-voters, cases of which are pending with the Foreigners Tribunals or declared as foreigners by the Tribunal.

Meanwhile, during a recent visit to the state, the Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora had said that the citizens whose names aren’t in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) but is present in electoral roll can vote for the polls.

A total electorate of 2,32,44,454 comprising 1,17,42,661 male, 1,14,43,259 female and 442 of the third gender will be exercising their franchise in the upcoming elections.