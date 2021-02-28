Top StoriesNational

1.08 Lakh Doubtful Voters Barred From Voting In Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
88

Assam Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade on Saturday informed that the state has 1.08 lakh D or Doubtful voters who will not exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly elections starting from March 27 in three phases.

As per the data revealed by Khade, the numbers of D-voters have significantly decreased from 1.13 lakh last year to 1.08 lakh this year.

Doubtful voters are those persons who are identified during electoral roll revision as D-voters, cases of which are pending with the Foreigners Tribunals or declared as foreigners by the Tribunal.

Related News

ISRO’s PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Takes Off

Big B To Undergo Surgery For Unknown Medical Condition

Opinion Poll Hints BJP’s Win In Assam

Priyanka Gandhi To Campaign For Assam Polls From March 1

Meanwhile, during a recent visit to the state, the Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora had said that the citizens whose names aren’t in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) but is present in electoral roll can vote for the polls.

A total electorate of 2,32,44,454 comprising 1,17,42,661 male, 1,14,43,259 female and 442 of the third gender will be exercising their franchise in the upcoming elections.

You might also like
Regional

32nd Guwahati Book Fair to be held from Dec 22

Regional

Rhino attacks forest-guard in Kaziranga

National

India, Russia ink nuclear submarine deal

Regional

Report sought from Karbi Anglong SP on Illegal mining at Kaziranga

Regional

Bihu functions cancelled in city

Regional

LS Polls: Mamata attacks Himanta in Dhubri

Comments
Loading...