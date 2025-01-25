Defence Ministry Announces Honorary Commissions On Republic Day 2025
Jan 25, 2025 17:00 IST 2Min read
Dhaka, Islamabad Strengthen Ties Amid Worsening India-Bangladesh Relations
Jan 25, 2025 14:44 IST 2 Min read
Can Sexual Assault Victim Be Named? GMCH Supt. Abhijit Sarma Faces FIR
Jan 25, 2025 14:04 IST 2 Min read
US Supreme Court Clears Extradition Of Mumbai Attack Convict Tahawwur Rana
Jan 25, 2025 13:25 IST 2 Min read
NGT Issues Notice To Centre Over Assam's Declining Forest Cover
Jan 25, 2025 12:51 IST 2 Min read
Paras Defence Pledges Rs 12,000 Cr Investment In India's First Optics Park
Jan 25, 2025 12:17 IST 2 Min read
66% Travel Sector Firms In India Plan Workforce Expansion: Report
Jan 25, 2025 11:30 IST 2 Min read
ISRO Set For 100th Launch From Sriharikota, To Deploy NVS-02 Satellite
Jan 25, 2025 11:08 IST 2 Min read
IMTEX 2025: Taiwan Proud To Support 'Make In India' Initiative
Jan 25, 2025 10:47 IST 2 Min read
India Secures Over Rs 20 Lakh Crore Investments At World Economic Forum
Jan 25, 2025 10:20 IST 2 Min read
Assam: Grenades, Detonators Recovered In Sonitpur Ahead Of Republic Day
Jan 25, 2025 09:57 IST 1 Min read
DGGI Guwahati Uncovers Rs 100 Crore Fake Invoicing Racket, Arrests Two
Jan 25, 2025 07:56 IST 1 Min read
Guwahati: Traffic Diversion Announced For Pre-Republic Day Route March
Jan 25, 2025 00:03 IST 2 Min read
Top Stories
Defence Ministry Announces Honorary Commissions On Republic Day 2025
Jan 25, 2025 17:00 IST 2Min read
Dhaka, Islamabad Strengthen Ties Amid Worsening India-Bangladesh Relations
Jan 25, 2025 14:44 IST 2 Min read
Can Sexual Assault Victim Be Named? GMCH Supt. Abhijit Sarma Faces FIR
Jan 25, 2025 14:04 IST 2 Min read
Assam
Can Sexual Assault Victim Be Named? GMCH Supt. Abhijit Sarma Faces FIR
Jan 25, 2025 14:04 IST 2 Min read
NGT Issues Notice To Centre Over Assam's Declining Forest Cover
Jan 25, 2025 12:51 IST 2Min read
Assam: Grenades, Detonators Recovered In Sonitpur Ahead Of Republic Day
Jan 25, 2025 09:57 IST 1 Min read
Naga Youth Held With Pistol, Bullets In Assam's Merapani
Jan 24, 2025 23:45 IST 1 Min read
Guwahati News
DGGI Guwahati Uncovers Rs 100 Crore Fake Invoicing Racket, Arrests Two
Jan 25, 2025 07:56 IST 1 Min read
Guwahati: Traffic Diversion Announced For Pre-Republic Day Route March
Jan 25, 2025 00:03 IST 2Min read
Woman Held With Heroin Worth Rs 72 Lakh at Guwahati Railway Station
Jan 24, 2025 12:00 IST 1 Min read
National
Defence Ministry Announces Honorary Commissions On Republic Day 2025
Jan 25, 2025 17:00 IST 2 Min read
India Will Take Back Only Verified Nationals: MEA On Trump’s Immigration Crackdown
Jan 25, 2025 15:30 IST 3Min read
ISRO Set For 100th Launch From Sriharikota, To Deploy NVS-02 Satellite
Jan 25, 2025 11:08 IST 2 Min read
World
Dhaka, Islamabad Strengthen Ties Amid Worsening India-Bangladesh Relations
Jan 25, 2025 14:44 IST 2 Min read
US Supreme Court Clears Extradition Of Mumbai Attack Convict Tahawwur Rana
Jan 25, 2025 13:25 IST 2Min read
India Secures Over Rs 20 Lakh Crore Investments At World Economic Forum
Jan 25, 2025 10:20 IST 2 Min read
Sri Lanka Scraps Power Deal with Adani Group Over Corruption Allegations
Jan 24, 2025 15:56 IST 1 Min read
Pratidin Exclusive
English-Medium Schools Left Out: Assam’s 25% RTE Quota Faces Implementation Challenges
Jan 18, 2025 21:42 IST 2 Min read
Cultural Heritage or Animal Cruelty? Assam's Magh Bihu Debate
Jan 14, 2025 09:30 IST 5Min read
Insideview
National Girl Child Day: A Reality Check on Empowerment
Jan 24, 2025 16:25 IST 5 Min read
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Deep Belief on Secularism: A Short Account
Jan 23, 2025 20:16 IST 3Min read
Subhas Chandra Bose: Celebrated Today, Forgotten Tomorrow?
Jan 23, 2025 16:11 IST 4 Min read
The Second Largest GHG Emitter Quits Paris Climate Agreement
Jan 21, 2025 20:11 IST 4 Min read
Gargantuan Gap Between Super-Rich and Poor Defines the Economic System
Jan 20, 2025 20:52 IST 4 Min read
Watch Tower
Will China’s Dam in Tibet Devastate Eastern India?
Jan 17, 2025 18:59 IST 3 Min read
The New Year: A Celebration of Time, Eternity, and Inner Reflection
Jan 10, 2025 19:05 IST 3Min read
Indic Liberals: Culturally Conservative, Somewhat Liberal
Jan 09, 2025 21:57 IST 7 Min read
One Week Into 2025 And India Already Records First Journalist Death
Jan 07, 2025 18:44 IST 5 Min read
British MPs Sound the Alarm on Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh
Dec 27, 2024 18:29 IST 3 Min read
Standpoint
Why the "One Nation, One Election" bill is a risk to Indian democracy?
Dec 18, 2024 10:45 IST 3 Min read
Effects Of Global Warming On Winters In Northeast, Assam
Dec 17, 2024 17:23 IST 3Min read
International Day for Biological Diversity: Be ‘Part of the Plan'
May 22, 2024 12:59 IST 3 Min read
Sports
IND vs ENG: Brilliant In 1st, India Batter Suffers Injury Scare Before 2nd T20I
Jan 25, 2025 08:58 IST 2 Min read
Manchester City Signs Egyptian Forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt
Jan 24, 2025 15:12 IST 2Min read
Developing Sports Across Country Govt's Top Priority: PM Modi
Jan 24, 2025 00:19 IST 2 Min read
North East
Security Forces Recover Arms and Explosives in Manipur's Conflict Zones
Jan 24, 2025 08:56 IST 2Min read
Arunachal Pradesh: Buyer-Seller Meet Held In Itanagar To Boost Spice Trade
Jan 23, 2025 23:04 IST 2 Min read
4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Manipur; Tremors Felt In Assam
Jan 22, 2025 21:49 IST 1 Min read
Lifestyle
200+ Best Travel and Trip Captions for Instagram
Jan 24, 2025 21:41 IST 9 Min read
200+ Best Wishes for Your Trip
Jan 23, 2025 20:07 IST 13Min read
Parakram Diwas 2025: History, Significance, Themes and More
Jan 23, 2025 19:28 IST 4 Min read
Entertainment
Best Assamese Movie to Watch on Republic Day
Jan 24, 2025 21:37 IST 3 Min read
Kathak Dancer Meghranjani Medhi Receives 'Kala Sadhak' Award
Jan 24, 2025 21:23 IST 1Min read
Oscars 2025 Date and Time, Streaming Platform in India
Jan 24, 2025 21:22 IST 4 Min read