Indian Army Assists in Containing Jungle Fire Near Tawang Arunachal Pradesh

By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 17:22 IST 1 Min read
Defence Ministry Announces Honorary Commissions On Republic Day 2025 Top Stories

By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 17:00 IST 2Min read
India Will Take Back Only Verified Nationals: MEA On Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Top Stories
By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 15:30 IST 3 Min read
Dhaka, Islamabad Strengthen Ties Amid Worsening India-Bangladesh Relations Top Stories
By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 14:44 IST 2 Min read
Can Sexual Assult Victim Be Named? GMCH Supt. Abhijit Sarma Faces FIR Assam
By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 14:04 IST 2 Min read
Advertisment
Can Sexual Assult Victim Be Named? GMCH Supt. Abhijit Sarma Faces FIR Assam

By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 14:04 IST 2 Min read
NGT Issues Notice To Centre Over Assam's Declining Forest Cover Top Stories

By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 12:51 IST 2Min read
Assam Govt Ordered To Pay Rs 70 Crore To Cash-Strapped ATCL To Clear Worker Dues Top Stories
By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 12:01 IST 2 Min read
Assam: Grenades, Detonators Recovered In Sonitpur Ahead Of Republic Day Top Stories
By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 09:57 IST 1 Min read
Naga Youth Held With Pistol, Bullets In Assam's Merapani Top Stories
By Pratidin Time
Jan 24, 2025 23:45 IST 1 Min read

DGGI Guwahati Uncovers Rs 100 Crore Fake Invoicing Racket, Arrests Two Top Stories

By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 07:56 IST 1 Min read
Guwahati: Traffic Diversion Announced For Pre-Republic Day Route March Top Stories

By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 00:03 IST 2Min read
GMCH Staffer Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Minor Patient; Probe On Top Stories
By Pratidin Time
Jan 24, 2025 22:12 IST 2 Min read
Bhupen Borah Accuses BJP of Undermining Constitution Guwahati News
By Pratidin Time
Jan 24, 2025 18:32 IST 2 Min read
Woman arrested with heroin at Guwahati Railway Station Top Stories
By Pratidin Time
Jan 24, 2025 12:00 IST 1 Min read

Defence Ministry Announces Honorary Commissions On Republic Day 2025 Top Stories

By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 17:00 IST 2 Min read
India Will Take Back Only Verified Nationals: MEA On Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Top Stories

By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 15:30 IST 3Min read
Government e-Market Portal Sees Record Procurement, Crosses Rs 4 Lakh Crore Top Stories
By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 13:43 IST 2 Min read
Assam Govt Ordered To Pay Rs 70 Crore To Cash-Strapped ATCL To Clear Worker Dues Top Stories
By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 12:01 IST 2 Min read
ISRO Set For 100th Launch From Sriharikota, To Deploy NVS-02 Satellite Top Stories
By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 11:08 IST 2 Min read

Dhaka, Islamabad Strengthen Ties Amid Worsening India-Bangladesh Relations Top Stories

By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 14:44 IST 2 Min read
US Supreme Court Clears Extradition Of Mumbai Attack Convict Tahawwur Rana Top Stories

By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 13:25 IST 2Min read
India Secures Over Rs 20 Lakh Crore Investments At World Economic Forum Top Stories
By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 10:20 IST 2 Min read
ASEAN Lawmakers Call Myanmar Junta’s Cyber-Security Law A Threat To Freedom Top Stories
By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 08:26 IST 3 Min read
Sri Lanka Scraps Power Deal with Adani Group Amid Bribery Probe World
By Pratidin Time
Jan 24, 2025 15:56 IST 1 Min read

Assam Education Minister Clarifies Exemption of English-Medium Schools from 25% RTE Quota Pratidin Exclusive

By Pratidin Time
Jan 18, 2025 21:42 IST 2 Min read
Cultural Heritage or Animal Cruelty? Assam's Magh Bihu Debate Pratidin Exclusive

By Rahul Hazarika
Jan 14, 2025 09:30 IST 5Min read
Umrangso Tragedy: Does AMDC Have Any Environmental Clearance for Coal Mining? Pratidin Exclusive
By Pratidin Time
Jan 10, 2025 18:34 IST 2 Min read
Hopes Fade as Rescuers Struggle to Save Trapped Miners in Assam’s Umrangso Pratidin Exclusive
By Prasenjit Deb
Jan 09, 2025 17:28 IST 2 Min read
STF Assam Claims Big Wins—But Are They Truly Making an Impact on the Ground? Pratidin Exclusive
By Pratidin Time
Jan 06, 2025 20:15 IST 3 Min read

National Girl Child Day 2025: A Reality Check on Empowerment Insideview

By Rahul Hazarika
Jan 24, 2025 16:25 IST 5 Min read
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Deep Belief on Secularism: A Short Account Top Stories

By Sandipan Talukdar
Jan 23, 2025 20:16 IST 3Min read
Subhas Chandra Bose Insideview
By Rahul Hazarika
Jan 23, 2025 16:11 IST 4 Min read
The Second Largest GHG Emitter Quits Paris Climate Agreement Top Stories
By Sandipan Talukdar
Jan 21, 2025 20:11 IST 4 Min read
Gargantuan Gap Between Super-Rich and Poor Defines the Economic System Top Stories
By Sandipan Talukdar
Jan 20, 2025 20:52 IST 4 Min read

Nava Thakuria Watch Tower

By Pratidin Time
Jan 17, 2025 18:59 IST 3 Min read
The New Year: A Celebration of Time, Eternity, and Inner Reflection Watch Tower

By Pratidin Time
Jan 10, 2025 19:05 IST 3Min read
Indic Liberals: Culturally Conservative, Somewhat Liberal Top Stories
By Pratidin Time
Jan 09, 2025 21:57 IST 7 Min read
Nava Thakuria Top Stories
By Pratidin Time
Jan 07, 2025 18:44 IST 5 Min read
Sacred Love or Brutal Hatred: The Paradox of Faith Watch Tower
By Pratidin Time
Dec 27, 2024 18:29 IST 3 Min read

“Every Child in School”: NEP Opens Avenues In State Open Schooling Top Stories

By Pratidin Time
Dec 18, 2024 10:45 IST 3 Min read
Effects Of Global Warming On Winters In Northeast, Assam Standpoint

By Pratidin Time
Dec 17, 2024 17:23 IST 3Min read
India’s Bangladesh Conundrum Standpoint
By Pratidin Time
Sep 02, 2024 13:01 IST 5 Min read
“Every Child in School”: NEP Opens Avenues In State Open Schooling Standpoint
By Pratidin Time
May 22, 2024 12:59 IST 3 Min read
“Every Child in School”: NEP Opens Avenues In State Open Schooling Standpoint
By Pratidin Time
Apr 30, 2024 17:59 IST 2 Min read

IND vs ENG: Brilliant In 1st, India Batter Suffers Injury Scare Before 2nd T20I Top Stories

By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 08:58 IST 2 Min read
Omar Marmoush Sports

By Pratidin Time
Jan 24, 2025 15:12 IST 2Min read
Developing Sports Across Country Govt's Top Priority: PM Modi Top Stories
By Pratidin Time
Jan 24, 2025 00:19 IST 2 Min read
T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: England Wins Toss and Elects to Field in Crucial Clash Sports
By Hasid Khan
Jan 23, 2025 20:03 IST 4 Min read
BCCI Postpones Ranji Trophy Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases Sports
By Hasid Khan
Jan 23, 2025 19:51 IST 2 Min read

Indian Army Assists in Containing Jungle Fire Near Tawang Arunachal Pradesh

By Pratidin Time
Jan 25, 2025 17:22 IST 1 Min read
Arms and explosives seized Top Stories

By Pratidin Time
Jan 24, 2025 08:56 IST 2Min read
Sikkim: Tourism Spurt Prompts Plantation Of 50,000 Trees Around Tsomgo Lake Top Stories
By Pratidin Time
Jan 23, 2025 23:54 IST 2 Min read
Arunachal Pradesh: Buyer-Seller Meet Held In Itanagar To Boost Spice Trade Top Stories
By Pratidin Time
Jan 23, 2025 23:04 IST 2 Min read
4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Manipur; Tremors Felt In Assam Top Stories
By Pratidin Time
Jan 22, 2025 21:49 IST 1 Min read

Best Travel and Trip Captions for Instagram Lifestyle

By Hasid Khan
Jan 24, 2025 21:41 IST 9 Min read
Best Wishes for Your Trip Lifestyle

By Hasid Khan
Jan 23, 2025 20:07 IST 13Min read
Celebrating Parakram Diwas 2024: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 127th Birth Anniversary Lifestyle
By Hasid Khan
Jan 23, 2025 19:28 IST 4 Min read
250+ Best Kurta Pyjama Captions for Social Media Lifestyle
By Hasid Khan
Jan 22, 2025 16:40 IST 10 Min read
250+ Wedding Anniversary Wishes and Quotes for Husband Lifestyle
By Hasid Khan
Jan 22, 2025 16:34 IST 16 Min read

Best Assamese Movie to Watch on Republic Day Entertainment

By Hasid Khan
Jan 24, 2025 21:37 IST 3 Min read
Meghranjani Medhi Receives 'Kala Sadhak' Award Entertainment

By Pratidin Time
Jan 24, 2025 21:23 IST 1Min read
Oscars Quiz: See Questions and Answers related to the Oscars Entertainment
By Hasid Khan
Jan 24, 2025 21:22 IST 4 Min read
Sky Force Release Date, Cast Update Entertainment
By Hasid Khan
Jan 24, 2025 20:28 IST 4 Min read
Sky Force Release Date, Cast Update Entertainment
By Hasid Khan
Jan 24, 2025 16:11 IST 6 Min read