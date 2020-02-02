1 dead in Mangaldoi road accident: 1 Injured

A deadly road accident has taken place at the Industry Chowk area in Mangaldoi on Sunday evening, where a person had died at the spot. A deadly road accident has taken place at the Industry Chowk area in Mangaldoi on Sunday evening, where a person had died at the spot.

As per reports, the deceased had not been identified till the news has written, however, another injured person had identified as Dhanmoni Deka, resident of the Burha Khat region in Darrang.

Reportedly, the accident has taken place when a speedy truck had hit the scooter (AS 13 L 0391) from its front and one had died at the scene. Police had reached the scene immediately and sent the injured person to GMCH for further treatment.