1 ULFA Cadre, 3 Linkmen Arrested from Tinsukia

In an operation launched by police and army at Tinsukia, a ULFA cadre and three linkmen have been arrested from Sikarajan. The ULFA cadre has been identified as Mridul Mahanta alias Nibir Asom while the linkmen are Nirab Moran, Dipankar Moran, and Sarat Moran.

Police also seized one .22 pistol, one magazine, 11 rounds of live bullets, two bikes, and a mobile phone.

The operation was launched under the leadership of Additional SP of Tinsukia.

The arrested cadres are now under interrogation of police.

