10 States Account for 75% of New COVID Cases: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan reported 75.01 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases registered in a day.

India added a record 3,32,730 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the country’s infection tally to 1,62,63,695, according to the ministry data updated on Friday.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,013. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 34,254 fresh infections, while Kerala reported 26,995 new cases, the ministry said.

India’s active case count has reached 24,28,616 and now comprises 14.93 per cent of the country’s total infections. A net increase of 1,37,188 cases was recorded in the total active COVID-19 cases in a day.

Five states — Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala — cumulatively account for 59.12 per cent of India’s total active cases, said a PTI report

Delhi and 11 states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal — are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the ministry said.

India’s cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,36,48,159 with 1,93,279 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.15 per cent, as per the ministry data.

A total of 2,263 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.