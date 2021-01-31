100% Occupancy In Cinema Halls From Feb 1 | Guidelines

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres across the country can have 100 per cent seating capacity from February 1 onwards.

The ministry of I&B released the revised SOPs for cinema halls and theatres on preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Key Highlights:

1. No Exhibition of Film shall be allowed in containment zones

2. Adequate physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed outside the auditoriums, common areas and waiting areas at all times.

3. Seating arrangement inside the auditorium of the cinemas/theatres/multiplexes is to be allowed upto 100% seating capacity.

4. Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory at all times.

5. Availability of hand sanitizers, preferably in the touch-free mode, at entry and exit points as well as common areas within the premises.

6. Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly.

7. Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline.

8. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

9. Installation & use of Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all.

10. Thermal screening of visitors/staff is to be carried out at entry points. Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed to enter the premises.

11. Provisions for hand sanitization should be made available at all entry points and in work areas.

12. Designated queue markers shall be made available for entry and exit of the audience from the auditorium and the premises.

13. The Exit should be done in a staggered row-wise manner to avoid crowding.

14. Sufficient time interval between successive screenings on a single screen as well as on various screens in a multiplex shall be provided to ensure row-wise staggered entry and exit of the audience.

15. Staggered show timings shall be followed for multiple screens to avoid crowding.

16. The show commencement time, intermission period and finish time of a show at any screen shall not overlap with the commencement time, intermission period or finish time of a show at any other screen in a multiplex.

17. Temperature Setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30°C. 18. Relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%. Re-circulation of air to be avoided to the extent possible. Intake of fresh air should be as much as possible. Cross ventilation should be adequate.

18. Customers shall be encouraged to use cinema apps/QR codes, etc. for ordering food as much as possible. Multiple sale counters in food and beverage area be made available wherever possible. One line systems to be followed using floor stickers to maintain physical distancing at every sale counter.

19. Digital no-contact transactions should be the most preferred mode for issue/verification/payments for tickets, food, and beverages, etc. by using online bookings, use of e-wallets, QR code scanners, etc.

20. Contact number shall be taken at the time of booking of tickets to facilitate contact tracing. c. The purchase of tickets at the box office shall be open throughout the day and advance booking shall be allowed to avoid crowding at the sale counters.

21. Sufficient number of counters at the box office shall be opened with adequate physical distancing norms, to prevent crowding during physical booking of tickets.

22. Frequent sanitization of the entire premises, common facilities, and all points which come into human contact, e.g. handles, railings, etc. shall be ensured.

23. The cinemas/theatres/multiplexes auditorium shall be sanitized after every screening.

24. Regular cleaning and disinfection of the box office, food and beverage areas, employee and staff lockers, toilets, public areas, and back office areas shall be ensured.

25. Measures for the safety of sanitization staff such as adequate provisions for rational use of gloves, boots, masks, PPE, etc. shall be undertaken.