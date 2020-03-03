1000 drugs containers seized in Guwahati: 4 arrested

During a sudden operation carried out by Basistha Police, huge amounts of drug containers have seized at the Lakhara region in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Reportedly, acting on tip-off police had seized 1000 containers of drugs from a car (AS01HC 2605) in the region. The car was coming to Guwahati from the Hajo region.

It may be stated that during the sudden operation police have arrested 4 people including a woman in the allegation of involvement in this regard.

As per reports, all the accused have identified as Hamidur Rahman, Billal Hussain, Mizanur Khan, and Tara Banu.

However, police had started continuous interrogation for more details.