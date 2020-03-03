1000 drugs containers seized in Guwahati: 4 arrested

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
1000 drugs containers seized in Guwahati: 4 arrested
67

During a sudden operation carried out by Basistha Police, huge amounts of drug containers have seized at the Lakhara region in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Reportedly, acting on tip-off police had seized 1000 containers of drugs from a car (AS01HC 2605) in the region. The car was coming to Guwahati from the Hajo region.

It may be stated that during the sudden operation police have arrested 4 people including a woman in the allegation of involvement in this regard.

As per reports, all the accused have identified as Hamidur Rahman, Billal Hussain, Mizanur Khan, and Tara Banu.

However, police had started continuous interrogation for more details.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Karimganj: Kripanath Mallah wins

Sports

Face off between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Champions League title match this…

National

Goddess Lakshmi Can Improve The Condition Of Indian Currency: S. Swamy

National

1.10 Lakh Registers for Amrnath Yatra

Regional

Akhil criticises Homen Borgohain on CAB mum

Entertainment

Race 3 hits theatres| 8th Eid release of Salman Khan

Comments
Loading...