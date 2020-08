1000+ Vacancies Under PNRD Assam

Government of Assam has invited applications from eligible candidates for filling up the following vacant posts under Panchayat and Rural Development.

Assistant BDO (Panchayat) = No. of vacancies – 39. Pay Scale and Grade Pay – 14,000-60500+GP 7600 Pay Band 2

Assistant BDO (W and C) = No. of vacancies – 46. Pay Scale and Grade Pay – 14,000-60500+GP 7600 Pay Band 2

Assistant BDO (Senior Gram Sevak) = No. of vacancies -88. Pay Scale and Grade Pay – 14,000-60500+GP 7600 Pay Band 2

Gaon Panchayat Secretary = No. of vacancies – 578. Pay Scale and Grade Pay – 14,000-60500+GP 7400 Pay Band 2

Tax Collector Cum Road Mohrar= No. of vacancies- 243. Pay Scale and Grade Pay – 14,000-60500+GP 5200 Pay Band 2

Junior Assistant (For 5 newly created ZPs) = No. of vacancies-10. Pay Scale and Grade Pay – 14,000-60500+GP 5600 Pay Band 2

The last date of receiving application is September 17, 2020. Applications have to be submitted through website www.rural.assam.gov.in