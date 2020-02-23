108 ambulance catches fire over Saraighat bridge

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
108 ambulance catches fire over Saraighat bridge
217

A GVK 108 ambulance caught fire over the Saraighat bridge on Saturday night. According to reports, it was the ambulance of Bangshar civil hospital.

The driver noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle and immediately stopped it over the bridge. He tried to douse the flames by taking water bottles, but the fire soon engulfed the entire vehicle. Reportedly, there was no patient in the vehicle.

The fire engines arrived immediately after the incident to completely douse the fire. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The GVK 108 ambulances have been in service in the State for the past several years. However, the incident has raised a question mark on the quality of vehicles being used for emergency situations in the State.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

State election commission to Act against paid news

Regional

Xudhakontho’ Dr. Bhupen Hazarika remembered on his 92nd Birth Anniversary

Regional

Assam Bandh called by AKRSU turns violent in parts of lower Assam

Regional

Clause 6 committee of Assam Accord to submit report to MHA soon

Regional

History’s biggest election is on

Top Stories

Australia To Kill Over 10,000 Camels | READ WHY

Comments
Loading...