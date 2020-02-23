108 ambulance catches fire over Saraighat bridge

A GVK 108 ambulance caught fire over the Saraighat bridge on Saturday night. According to reports, it was the ambulance of Bangshar civil hospital.

The driver noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle and immediately stopped it over the bridge. He tried to douse the flames by taking water bottles, but the fire soon engulfed the entire vehicle. Reportedly, there was no patient in the vehicle.

The fire engines arrived immediately after the incident to completely douse the fire. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The GVK 108 ambulances have been in service in the State for the past several years. However, the incident has raised a question mark on the quality of vehicles being used for emergency situations in the State.