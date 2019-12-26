11 items seized from Akhil’s house

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team that conducted search operation at Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi’s house in Nizarapar area in Guwahati, has seized as many as eleven documents. The seized documents included laptop, PAN card, bank passbook and etc.

Here’s the list of items seized from Akhil Gogoi’s house:

Copy of PAN card

Copy of Elector Photo Identity card

Certificate of registration by Registrar of Coop: Societies

Letter from Dr. Milan Kr Chauley, Superintending Archaeologist

Copy of two pages of bank passbook

File marked “Credit-Deposit Ratio”

File marked “Jail, 2015”

File marked “Jail Diary” (In Assamese) and “2014 (March)”

One SBI debit card

File marked “NHPC LSHEP 2015”

One black coloured Laptop

The search was conducted from 7 am to 10 am. The KMSS leader will be produced at the NIA court in Guwahati. A search operation was also conducted at the KMSS’s head office in Gandhibasti area in the city.