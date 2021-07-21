11-Year-Old Becomes First To Die Of Bird Flu This Year In India

The first bird flu or H5H1 Avian influenza related death for this year was recorded on Wednesday.

The deceased is a 11-year-old boy who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and was undergoing treatment.

As a preventive measure, the entire staff of AIIMS has been placed in isolation.

“The 12-year-old boy being treated at the hospital’s D5 ward was found to be infected with H5N1 (Avian flu) after the diagnosis. The boy was suffering from leukemia and pneumonia. He was under treatment and admitted to the ICU of AIIMS in Delhi,” AIIMS officials told ANI.

“All staff who had exposure to him should monitor themselves for any signs and symptoms of flu and should report if any are present,” they added.

Avian influenza is a highly contagious viral disease caused by Influenza Type A viruses which generally affects poultry such as chickens and turkeys. It does not spread easily to humans.

Earlier this year in January, deaths of large number of birds were reported in various parts of the country, after which the central government sounded an alarm. The virus was detected in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana and Maharashtra.

In a bid to curb the same, culling of birds were carried out in large numbers across these states.

