12-Hour Itanagar Bandh Hits Normal Life

The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has called for a 12-hour Itanagar bandh on February 28 in protest against the massive anomalies in the state staff selection board formed for the appointment process in the government jobs under Arunachal Pradesh government.

The bandh followers observed sit-in demonstration in many parts of the state since today morning and normal life in the state has come to a standstill as the protestors closed down the movement of vehicles. The protestors also destroyed a Fortuner car in front of the paramilitary forces while it started its journey from Itanagar amid the bandh called by the organization.

The protestors also demanded to arrest the officials involved in the appointment scam.

However, the state government has declared the bandh as illegal and also deployed paramilitary forces to make the bandh unsuccessful.