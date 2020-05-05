13 more BSF jawans test COVID-19 positive in Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said that 13 persons including a mess worker of Border Security Force’s (BSF) 138th battalion have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Alert! 13 persons from 138th-Bn #BSF Ambassa found #COVID19 POSITIVE today including 1 Mess worker. Total #COVID19 positive cases in Tripura stands at 42 (2 already discharged, so active cases: 40) There is no POSITIVE case among civilians. Don’t Panic!,” Chief Minister Deb tweeted.

It may be mentioned here that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 46, 433 while the death toll stands at 1568. The Ministry sources also informed that the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 32,138.

On the other hand, Assam on Tuesday reported two more COVID-19 positive cases from Goalpara and Kokrajhar districts. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Assam increased to 44 with 11 active cases.