15 Bangladeshi Nationals Nabbed Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

As many as 15 Bangladeshi nationals along with one Indian National were nabbed along the Indo-Bangladesh border near West Bengal by Border Security Force (BSF).

Among the 15, five of them are children and five are women.

As per a report, 192 Battalion BSF troops of Border outpost (BOP), Durganagar with the Guwahati Frontier of Border Security Force apprehended them while they were trying to cross the international boundary illegally.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals were identified as – Abdul Manaan Beyapari (65), Khoyeja Begam (50), Dulali (20) along with two children, Hafizul (27), Saidul(27), Jaleka Bibi (25), Samaya (5), Khadija (16), Aminul (40), Amina (35), Arif (15), Aarpi (9), Arman, Sablu Seikh (55).

Later, they were handed over to Sahebganj police station in Coochbehar for further legal action.