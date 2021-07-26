1,528 New COVID Cases In Assam, Positivity Drops Below 1 %

Assam on Monday reported 1,528 new cases of coronavirus out of 1,66,846 tests conducted.

Positivity case in the state has dropped to 0.92 for the first time after the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country.

The state also registered 1,830 discharges and 26 fatalities. The current active caseload of the state is 13,582.

Districts with the highest cases are: Kamrup Metro (199), Golaghat (131), Lakhimpur (91), Kamrup Rural (88).

The district wise deaths are: Jorhat (5), Sivasagar (5), Kamrup Rural (4), Goalpara (2), Sonitpur (2), Tinsukia (2), Cachar (1), Golaghat (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Karbi Anglong (1), Kokrajhar (1), Nalbari (1).

A total of 5,39,928 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, pushing the recovery rate to 96.41 per cent, while the death tally of the state now stood at 5,162 with a death rate of 0.92 per cent.

The overall case count of the state is 5,60,019.

