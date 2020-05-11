16 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tripura

Tripura COVID-19 Active Cases rose to 148 after sixteen more persons tested positive for the infection in the state, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Sunday.

The fresh COVID cases were found among the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters of the 86 battalion in Ambassa of Dhalai district, which has been designated as a ‘red zone’. An ambulance and truck driver was also found to be among the new cases.

ALERT !



16 persons found #COVID19 POSITIVE in Tripura from 86th-Bn #BSF (Official:1, Female:6, Children: 9).



We are conducting max number of tests. 75 Samples from 3rd-Bn BSF tested but all reports are NEGATIVE.



➤ Total active cases:148

➤ Transferred out:02

➤ Recovered:02 — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 10, 2020

Out of the total positive cases, the total number of active cases in the state is 148, with 2 patients getting cured and discharged.