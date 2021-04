Amid an increase in Covid-19 cases, 19 passengers have been tested positive for COVID-19 at Guwahati Railway Station on Sunday.

As per sources, this result has come after testing around 500 passengers at Guwahati Railway Station.

Earlier the day, three pilgrims who went to visit Kamakhya temple have tested positive for COVID-19.

Assam reported 405 new cases and 2 deaths on yesterday.