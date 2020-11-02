Top StoriesWorld

19 Dead, 22 Wounded In Afghan Varsity Attack

By Pratidin Bureau
52

Kabul University of Afghanistan was attacked by unknown gunmen on Monday, sparking an hours-long gun battle and leaving at least 19 people dead and over 22 wounded.

“Three attackers were involved. One of them blew up his explosives at the beginning, two were brought down by the security forces,” said Interior ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian.

Grenade explosions and automatic weapons fire echoed down the empty streets surrounding the university’s compound as students were seen fleeing in order to save their lives.

It may be mentioned that the attack came as the insurgents are continuing peace talks with the US-backed government.

