19 Mild Earthquakes Jolt Gujarat

By Pratidin Bureau
Around 19 earthquakes of magnitudes in the range of 1.7 to 3.3 were experienced in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district on Monday, PTI reported.

Since 1.42 am, 19 quakes, having intensities of 1.7 to 3.3, were recorded with their epicentres in East-North-East (ENE) of Talala in Gir Somnath district of Saurashtra, Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) official said.

Six of the tremors were more than 3 magnitudes, including a 3.3 quake recorded at 3.46 am with its epicentre 12 km ENE of Talala in the district.

The last earthquake, of magnitude 3.2, was felt at 9.26 am with its epicentre 11 km ENE of Talala, the official said.

“This is a monsoon-induced seismicity. When the monsoon is more than normal, such quakes are felt after two- three months of rainfall,” ISR Director Sumer Chopra said to PTI.

No casualties or damages were reported.

