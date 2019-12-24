1st Detention Camp in Assam Set Up in 1998: Debabrat

Leader of Opposition Debabrat Saikia on Tuesday said that the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has told a lie that there is no detention camp in Assam.

Addressing a press conference, Saikia said that it was in 1998 that the Assam government had established the detention camp in the state as per the instruction of the Central Government.

He said that around 900 people are still in detention camps and that in Matia, the construction of a detention camp is underway which could accommodate 3000 people.

Hitting Himanta Biswa Sarma, Saikia said that Sarma has ignored the main issue as the Centre does not release funds until and unless the state establishes detention camp.

He further stated that the BJP tried to violate the Assam Accord through the National Population Register (NPR). The BJP also tried fraternal clash through NPR, alleged Saikia.