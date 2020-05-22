NationalRegional

1st Shramik Train To Run from Ghy-UP Today

By Pratidin Bureau
The Assam government arranged Shramik train from Guwahati to Uttar Pradesh starting today. Hundreds of migrant labourers who were stranded in Assam due to the lockdown will start their journey from Guwahati by the special train.

The first batch will start today from Paltan Bazaar railway station. Hundreds of labourers have registered for a journey by train through offline and online mode.

Meanwhile, the Northeast Frontier Railway will also run passenger trains from June 1 as 200 new trains will be added by Indian Railways.

The Delhi- Dibrugarh Brahmaputra Mail will run daily while Mumbai LTT- Guwahati  Express will run Biweekly. The other trains that will run by NFR are Guwahati- Jorhat Jansatabdi, Amritsar- New Jalpaiguri Karmabhumi Express, and Alipurduar- Delhi SM Express.

Tickets will be available at the IRCTC website, select Railway Reservation counters, Suvidha Kendras, and through Agents/Subagents.

