In a tragic incident, two bikers were killed after their scooter collided with an oncoming truck in Bokajan’s Silonijan area in Karbi Anglong district on Monday afternoon.

Both the truck and the scooter caught fire soon after the impact, resulting in the death of the two bikers. The identity of the duo could not be ascertained immediately.

Meanwhile, fire tenders reached the spot and were able to douse the fire.