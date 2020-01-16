NationalTop Stories

2 Days Bank Strike From Jan 31

By Pratidin Bureau
Bank unions have called for a two-day bank strike on January 31 and February 1 after talks over wage revision failed to initiate with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents nine trade unions, said they will also hold a three-day strike from March 11-13.

“From April 1, we have decided to go on an indefinite strike,” UFBU state convenor Siddartha Khan told.

It is to be mentioned that this would be the second bank strike this month, after the first one was observed along with Bharat Bandh on January 8.

