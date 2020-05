Tripura registered two more positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday night. This was informed by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb through his twitter handle.



The two fresh cases were reported in the 86th battalion headquarters of the BSF located at Ambassa in Dhalai district, he said.

467 samples have been tested for #COVID19 and among them 2 persons found #POSITIVE from 86th-Bn BSF, Ambassa.



All the POSITIVE patients are under proper medical care. I pray for their speedy recovery.



We are committed to ensure your safety. #TripuraCOVID19count — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 18, 2020