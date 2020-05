As many as two positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Assam on Friday. With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Assam increased to 58.

Alert ~ There are 2 more #COVID19 + patients who travelled in the bus which ferried people from Rajasthan. They're from Cachar district.



↗️Total #COVID19 patients in Assam 58

↗️Active cases 23



Update at 9.30 pm / May 8#AssamCovidCount — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 8, 2020

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday night tweeted confirming the number of cases.