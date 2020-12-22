2 More UK Returnees Test COVID +ve At Kolkata Airport

Two more passengers from the UK were found positive for COVID-19 at Kolkata aiport, health department said on Tuesday. They arrived at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Sunday night along with 222 other passengers.

“Twenty-five passengers did not have COVID-19 reports with them. So they were taken to a nearby quarantine centre, and their coronavirus tests were conducted. Two tested positive,” the West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Department official said.

In wake of the emergence of a mutated variant of coronavirus in UK, India has suspended all passenger flights connecting there from Wednesday till December 31.

As per new COVID-19 protocols, all international passengers coming to India will have to go for isolation for seven days.

Earlier today, one passenger who landed at Chennai from UK and another five who landed in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus. However, it was not clear whether they carried the new strain of virus from the UK.