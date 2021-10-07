2 Teachers Killed In Another Terror Strike In J&K

Two days after three people were killed in separate incidents by terrorists, 2 teachers were reportedly killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar today.

Earlier, three people, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a pharmacy owner, Virendra Paswan, a non local street vendor and Mohd Shafi Lone, a civilian were killed in three separate incidents.

J&K Police had tweeted about the incident saying search was on for the terrorists. Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Another targeted attack in Srinagar. A poor non local handcart stall owner selling golguppas has been shot & has reportedly succumbed to his injuries. No words of condemnation are enough. May his soul rest in peace.”

Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha had also condemned the attacks on Twitter saying, “I strongly condemn the killing of civilians Shri Virender Paswan and Shri Mohd Shafi Lone by terrorists. The barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity. Terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs, and those responsible for such heinous acts shall be brought to justice. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief.”

