2 UPRF Militants Killed In Police Encounter In Karbi Anglong

Two militants belonging to United People’s Revolutionary Front (UPRF) were killed in an encounter with Assam police on Sunday in Karbi Anglong district.

According to Director-general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, two AK 47 rifles were recovered from the possession of the dead militants.

He added that “intermittent firing” is still in progress at the scene.

“Braving the elements & extreme terrain, in an encounter @assampolice in #KarbiAnglong neutralized two militants belonging to United Peaple’s Revolutionery Front today. 2 AK 47 has been recovered from them. Intermittent firing is going on at the encounter site,” he tweeted.

Braving the elements & extreme terrain, in an encounter @assampolice in #KarbiAnglong neutralized two militants belonging to United Peaple's Revolutionery Front today. 2 AK 47 has been recovered from them. Intermittent firing is going on at the encounter site.@CMOfficeAssam — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) June 20, 2021

The DGP said the UPRF militants have been actively working under the tutelage of poaching & drug cartels of Churachandpur.

ADG (Law & Order) G P Singh also updated on the incident.

“@karbianglongpol and @assampolice Commandos stormed a militant hideout in the Singhasan hills area. Two militants have been killed and Two AK Series Rifles recovered. Ops continues,” he tweeted.

@karbianglongpol and @assampolice Commandos stormed a militant hideout in the Singhasan hills area. Two militants have been killed and Two AK Series Rifles recovered. Ops continues. pic.twitter.com/V2sM50I5KB — GP Singh (@gpsinghassam) June 20, 2021

Also Read: