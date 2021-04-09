Top StoriesNational

20 AIIMS Doctors, 6 Students Test COVID +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
As many as 20 doctors, including 18 resident doctors and two faculty members, of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19, ANI reported.

Additionally, six MBBS students also contracted the virus, out of which three of them had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It is to be mentioned that the premier hospital have about 700 faculty members, more than 2500 resident doctors, around 4000 nurses and over 2,000 security guards.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours.

