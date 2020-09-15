NationalTop Stories

20 Clone Trains To Run From Sept 21: Rail Min

By Pratidin Bureau
The Railways Tuesday said it will run 20 pairs of clone trains from September 21, an official statement said.

While the tickets for 19 pairs of these trains will be charged at the Humsafar Express rates, it will be at par with the Janshatabdi Express rates for the clone train between Lucknow and Delhi, the national transporter said to PTI.


The advance reservation period for these trains will be 10 days. They will run on the routes where there is a long queue of waitlisted tickets or where there is a high demand, the report added.

“These will run in addition to the 310 special trains already in service and their stoppages will be limited to operational halt or the Divisional Headquarters en-route (if any),” adding, “The suggestions of state governments may also be kept while restricting the halts”, the national transporter said to PTI.

