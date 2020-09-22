Top StoriesNationalSports

20 Sports Discipline Eligible For Central Govt Jobs

By Pratidin Bureau
representational
111

Union Minister of State (IC) for Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in Lok Sabha today said the centre recently introduced 20 new disciplines for Central Government jobs under sports quota.

The information stated that the recruitment of meritorious sportspersons under sports quota is done as per the guidelines issued by the Department of Personnel & Training from time to time and it is applicable to only Central Government Ministries/Departments. “Sports” being State subject, these instructions are not binding for State Governments.

The Department of Personnel & Training in consultation with the Department of Sports, vide its OM dated September 1, 2020 has included Mallakhamb, Tug of War, Baseball, Body-Building, Cycling Polo, Deaf Sports, Fencing, Kudo, Motor Sports, Net Ball, Para Sports, Wushu, Triathlon, Tenpin Bowling, Soft Tennis, Sepak Takraw, Rugby, Shooting Ball, Pencak Silat and Roll Ball for appointment of meritorious sportspersons under sports quota in the newly introduced 20 sports disciplines.

Related News

News Breakfast @6

ABSU Condemns Acts Of Violence, Firing

Australia: 90 Stranded Whales Die, 180 Stuck

Karnataka Dy CM Tests COVID+

You might also like
World

One lakh Rohingyas to be moved to Bhasanchar: Bangladesh PM

Regional

Dibrugarh: ABVP Takes Out Protest Rally Against AASU

Top Stories

Kerala Plane Crash : 85 People Discharged From Hospitals

Regional

3rd phase LS Polls: 2 ballot units arranged for Guwahati

Technology

Now control what your child watches

Regional

APCC lodges complaint alleging PM’s Office of violating MCC

Comments
Loading...