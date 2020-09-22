20 Sports Discipline Eligible For Central Govt Jobs

Union Minister of State (IC) for Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in Lok Sabha today said the centre recently introduced 20 new disciplines for Central Government jobs under sports quota.

The information stated that the recruitment of meritorious sportspersons under sports quota is done as per the guidelines issued by the Department of Personnel & Training from time to time and it is applicable to only Central Government Ministries/Departments. “Sports” being State subject, these instructions are not binding for State Governments.

The Department of Personnel & Training in consultation with the Department of Sports, vide its OM dated September 1, 2020 has included Mallakhamb, Tug of War, Baseball, Body-Building, Cycling Polo, Deaf Sports, Fencing, Kudo, Motor Sports, Net Ball, Para Sports, Wushu, Triathlon, Tenpin Bowling, Soft Tennis, Sepak Takraw, Rugby, Shooting Ball, Pencak Silat and Roll Ball for appointment of meritorious sportspersons under sports quota in the newly introduced 20 sports disciplines.