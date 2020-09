2073 active coronavirus cases detected out of the 29647 tests done on Tuesday taking the active caseload to 31674.

The total caseload of the state is 161393.

Out of the new cases, Kamrup M reported 344 cases, Dibrugarh- 168; Jorhat- 166 and Golaghat- 125. The positivity rate has increased to 6.99%

Meanwhile, 586 deaths have been reported in the state while 129130 recoveries were registered.