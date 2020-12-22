21-Year Old With Cerebral Palsy Cracks JEE Mains

Tuhin Dey, a 21-year old who suffers from cerebral palsy, has secured Rank 438 in the JEE(Mains) exam this year and got admission in information technology at the Indian Institute of Engineering science and Technology in West Bengal’s Shibpur.

It may be mentioned that Tuhin writes by holding a pen in his mouth and uses his mobile phone and computer the same way. This didn’t stop him from getting an admission to a prestigious engineering institute.

Tuhin is a resident of Midnapore in West Bengal. He prepared for his JEE exam at a coaching institute in Rajasthan’s Kota. He had cracked JEE (Advanced) last but failed to achieve the required marks in class 12.

“Since engineering has got less physical work, I chose to pursue it to realise my dream,” Tuhin told PTI.

So far, Tuhin has undergone 20 surgeries with several plates inserted into his body to keep his bones straight. “Everybody in the institute is delighted that such a candidate has taken admission. I am very glad that he has received so many awards and he will definitely be a good student for us,” a senior official at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) told NDTV.

He added that it is the first time that a student with 90 percent disability will be studying in their institute. Additionally, Tuhin’s family will be provided lodging facility inside the campus premises.

Furthermore, Tuhin’s idol is late Stephen Hawking, an English theoretical physicist, cosmologist and author of several books.