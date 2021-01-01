21st Sankardev Kalakshetra’s New Year Festival Starts Today

By Pratidin Bureau
The 21st edition of New Year festival started at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra from Friday onwards. The event will continue from 1st January to 7th January.

‘Barnil Chandra’ the first show of the New Year festival has been inaugurated by sculptor Biren Singha.

In addition, exhibitions of wall paintings and sculpture organized by the students of Government College of Art & Crafts have also been inaugurated in the festival. 

On the other hand, many items that were made from home-made, home-made textile dress, ethnic food stalls have been opened in the festival.

