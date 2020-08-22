Top StoriesTechnologyWorld

235 Million Instagram, Tiktok And Youtube Users’ Data Exposed

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
68

At least 235 million users of Facebook-owned Instagram, China-based TikTok and Google-owned YouTube have been hit by a massive scraped and leaked data.

Scraped data is a form of technique called web scraping that collects data from web pages in an automated manner. Web scraping is not illegal but social media companies restrict this practice to protect user data. Such data is usually used for spam and phishing campaigns.

In this scraped data from the four websites information like profile name, full name, profile photo, age, gender and follower statistics have been collected.

Related News

Buried Dead Body Recovered in Darrang

Two Dead In Road Mishap In Boko

Garga Chatterjee Apologizes to the People of Assam

Centre Forms National Council For Transgender Persons

“The data was spread across several datasets and the most significant being two coming in at just under 100 million each and containing profile records scraped from Instagram,” reports Forbes quoting security researchers Comparitech who further added, “An unsecured database was behind the data breach”.

You might also like
Top Stories

Union Health Min launches ‘COVID Katha’, prepared by Assam Group

Regional

426 Families Evicted in Jamugurihat

Regional

Digboi’s Jr. College Student beaten up inside hostel

Regional

Dengue, swine flu strike Assam

Regional

India Post to Resume Bookings for International Speed post

Regional

Nine ACS, APS granted bail

Comments
Loading...