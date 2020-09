2579 New COVID Cases Detected In Assam

Assam detected 2579 coronavirus cases today pushing the active caseload of the state to 31369.

Out of the new cases Kamrup M reported – 729; Dibrugarh- 160; Jorhat-146 and Dhemaji- 110.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have nearly touched a lakh with 99073 cases while the death tally has increased to 378.

The total cases to date has escalated to 130823.