28 injured in Teok road accident: 8 referred to GMCH

A massive road accident has taken place at the NH-37 of Teok region in Jorhat on Tuesday night, where a Night Super (AS-01-GC-9541) has fallen down on the road.

As per reports, the accident has taken place when the bus driver lost his control over the bus and had fallen down on the road.

Due to the accident, 28 passengers of the bus got injured and among them, 8 have sent to GMCH for further treatment in critical condition.

The rest of the 20 were provided treatment at the Teok FRU immediately.

Reportedly, the bus was traveling on its way to Mangaldoi from Jagun in Tinsukia.