28 injured in Teok road accident: 8 referred to GMCH

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
28 injured in Teok road accident: 8 referred to GMCH
326

A massive road accident has taken place at the NH-37 of Teok region in Jorhat on Tuesday night, where a Night Super (AS-01-GC-9541) has fallen down on the road.

As per reports, the accident has taken place when the bus driver lost his control over the bus and had fallen down on the road.

Due to the accident, 28 passengers of the bus got injured and among them, 8 have sent to GMCH for further treatment in critical condition.

The rest of the 20 were provided treatment at the Teok FRU immediately.

Reportedly, the bus was traveling on its way to Mangaldoi from Jagun in Tinsukia.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Dengue strikes Assam

National

Students from Punjab Die in Car accident In Canada

Pratidin Exclusive

Conspiracy has to be dismantled at its initial stage, says BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia

Top Stories

Earthquake jolts Assam

Top Stories

2 dead, 2 missing in Brahmaputra ferry incident

World

Partial Lunar Eclipse Visible From India

Comments
Loading...