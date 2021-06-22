2,869 New COVID Cases In Assam, Positivity Rate Stands At 1.88%

Assam on Monday registered 2,869 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active tally of the state to 31,628.

The positivity rate has dipped below 2 per cent today to 1.88%.

Further, 37 deaths have been reported today, while, 2,482 cured patients were discharged.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 4,88,179.

Out of 1,52,720 tests conducted, the districts with the highest cases are Golaghat (227), Dibrugarh (193), Kamrup Metro (198) and Cachar (172).

Meanwhile the death count of the state has surged to 4,280 with a death rate of 0.88 per cent.

The district wise deaths are:  Golaghat (4), Kamrup Metro (4), Dibrugarh (1), Nagaon (2), Dhubri (2), Hojai (2), Barpeta (1), Sonitpur (4), Kamrup Rural (3), Nalbari (1), Sivasagar (2), Jorhat (4), Baksa (2), Tinsukia (2), Charaideo (1), Lakhimpur (1).

Moreover, the recovery rate has increased to 92.37 per cent with total recoveries of 4,50,924.

