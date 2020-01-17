2nd ODI: India beat Australia by 36 runs

On the second ODI, India won by 36 runs on Friday. India returns to winning ways in fine fashion with a brilliant win over Australia, leveling the series 1-1, bowling Australia out for 304.

This was clinical from India. Now to say that Australia conceded easily; they fought, and fought hard with Steve Smith leading their chase, but once they stand between him and Labuschagne that had fetched 96 was ended and the set batsmen were dismissed, it was always going to be a tough ask for them.

Smith fell 2 short of a well-deserved century, while Labuschagne was sent back for 46. Jadeja got crucial wickets, but Kuldeep’s double blow dismantled Australia. The pacers wrapped up proceedings in the end as India picked up a comfortable win, bouncing back from that 10-wicket hammering in Mumbai.

Earlier, KL Rahul’s stunning assault forced Australia on a leather hunt, as India scored 91 in the final 10. At one stage, after losing quick wickets, it seemed like India wouldn’t get close to 350 that looking more than plausible at one stage. Rahul’s 80 gave India the late impetus, but what stood out was their consistent partnerships throughout. Kohli, Dhawan, and Rahul scored fifties, while Rohit fell just short with 42. For the visitors, Zampa was the pick with three important wickets and at crucial times, while Cummins also returned good figures. The other three, however, were given a hiding.

In the second One Day International of the three-match series, Australia cricket team captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl first against India cricket team at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot today. India made two changes in their playing 11, bringing in Manish Pandey for Rishabh Pant while pacer Navdeep Saini comes in for Shardul Thakur. On the other hand, Australia has been unchanged from the first ODI.