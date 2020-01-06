3.12 lakh ‘Ghost Children’ registered with Assam Schools!

In a review meeting of Samagra Shiksha chaired by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday, it was submitted that 3,12,000 students were identified as ‘Ghost Children’, registered during the previous regime. Evaluation done during Gunotsav resulted in this discovery.

Officials apprised the CM that 86,094 children were identified who had no access to formal education. Out of that, 63,406 children are enrolled in various schools till date.

The CM also directed officials to provide hearing aids and appliances to Divyang students across Assam.

CM Sonowal further directed officials to provide Sports & Physical Education grant of ₹ 25,000 (upto class 10 or class 12) to 4379 secondary schools by first week of February.

Moreover the schools will also be provided an Annual Composite Grant upto Rs 1 lakh.

The CM directed officials to create a Special Teachers’ Award to honour teachers providing quality and allround education standard in schools.

Sonowal also directed officials to install solar panels in all schools under PPP mode.

The officials apprised the CM of integrated training provided to 1,83,776 teachers at block level under National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA).

Chief Minister urged officials to continue providing self-defense training to girl students. Officials were also directed to develop an online system so that teachers can provide suggestions for assimilation of sports and culture with education.